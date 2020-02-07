|
Cohoes – Alice Mary Parker Lahue, 95, of Cohoes entered thru the gates of heaven on Friday, February 7, 2020 with her family by her side. Friends who wish to remember Alice in a special way may donate to the St. Vincent DePaul Society food pantry at St. Mary the Assumption Church, Waterford in her memory. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Charles Sulzman and Eva La Fond who made it all possible for keeping Alice at home and her husband, Gerry. Funeral Monday, February 10, 2020 at 9:30am at St. Mary the Assumption Church, Waterford where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Joseph’ s Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may call at the DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes on Sunday from 2 to 4pm. For condolences, www.dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 9, 2020