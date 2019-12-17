|
Saratoga Springs, NY – Allan C. Crocker, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16th, 2019 in Saratoga Springs, New York surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Adams, Massachusetts on August 1st, 1934, the son of the late Allen and Ellen Crocker. He graduated from Drury High School in North Adams, Massachusetts. Allan and Phyllis Marra were college sweethearts who eloped on September 14th, 1955. He graduated from Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont in 1956. He served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Allan was employed at Skidmore College as the Associate Director of Development, a job he truly loved. Allan was proud of his contributions to the Skidmore community which were recognized in June of 2006 with the Honorary Alumnus Award. In achieving this award, Allan was recognized as having a genuine personal interest in the lives of Skidmore parents and the connections he made with them. Allan loved his adopted hometown of Saratoga Springs. He and Phyllis were active and well-known members of the community who lived in the same house on Fifth Avenue for 55 years. Allan and Phyllis also enjoyed their time in Naples, Florida and made many good friends in that community while enjoying golf, tennis, and the beach. Allan was deeply thankful for the devotion and loving care of his wife during the past several years of health challenges. Allan is survived by his wife of 64 years, Phyllis, and their children, Jessica (Paul Hayes), Christopher (Alison), Francine, and Allan (Juliette Nam); grandchildren Ryan and Michael Hayes, Christopher and Ani Crocker, and Henry and Ted Crocker; and sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Don Sherman and their children. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:15-10am on the morning of Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the historic Church of St. Peter (241 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY). Immediately following, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am at the church by Reverend Thomas H. Chevalier, pastor. Burial with military honors will take place later that day, at 2pm, at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 18, 2019