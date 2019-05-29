Middle Grove, NY- Allen W. Bain, 63, passed away December 23, 2018 at Saratoga Hospital.Born on September 22, 1955 in Greenwich, NY, he was the son of Donald E. Bain and the late Virginia Fuller Bain. Allen was a graduate of Greenwich High School and BOCES where he went for Auto Mechanics. After graduation he went immediately into his chosen profession and spent 40 years working as a mechanic. Unfortunately five years ago, due to health reasons, Allen was forced to retire from his latest job at Ryan’s Garage in Middle Grove.Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Marie Roberts (Bain) of Middle Grove; his father, Donald E. Bain (Marcia) of Cossayuna; his sister, Karen (Hank) of South Carolina; his brothers, Fran (Marianne) of Halfmoon, Thomas (Lisa) of Cossayuna and Kenneth (Rose) of South Carolina; as well as many nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Allen’s life will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Paul’s Church, 771 NY-29, Rock City Falls, NY 12863. The family has requested there be no flowers. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.A special thanks to Allen’s doctors and nurses in Saratoga Hospital ICU for their excellent care.Arrangements are under the direction of the Burke Funeral Home, Saratoga Springs, (518) 584-5373.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/allen-w-bain Published in The Saratogian on May 30, 2019