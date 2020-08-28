1/1
Almaz Sahle Tekalegne
MECHANICVILLE - Almaz Sahle Tekalegne, age 76, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital with her loving son Kebede Girma by her side. Mrs. Tekalegne was born on June 23, 1944 in Menjar Shenkora, Ethiopia to Belaynesh Asrat and Sahle Tekalegne. She was married to her beloved husband Girma Tsege for 30 years prior to his passing in 1991. Almaz was a woman of God, as well as a loving, devoted, and supportive mother. She always put others first, especially her children. Almaz was blessed with five loving children whom she leaves behind, Wondwossen Girma (Ethiopia), Kebede Girma (Mechanicville, NY), Taye Girma (Ethiopia), Roza Girma (Ethiopia) and Fuad Girma (Ethiopia). At the family’s request there will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/almaz-sahle-tekalegne


Published in The Saratogian from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
