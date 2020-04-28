|
|
May 31, 1927-April 24, 2020Al was born on May 31,1927 and passed away in his home on April 24, 2020. Shortly after his birth in the Bronx, his family moved to Saratoga Springs where his father opened Kaye’s Pharmacy on Lake and Nelson. Al attended Clarkson College before gettingdrafted during WWII. After his service, he continued at Skidmore College and moved on to Albany Pharmacy College to earn his pharmacy degree. He took over his fathers’ business in 1952 as owner and pharmacist. After a fire at the pharmacy in the mid-1980’s, Al opened up a jewelry boutique on Broadway in the Down Street Market Place, where he remained until he retired in the early 2000’s.Al lived his entire life in Saratoga and was a proud and vibrant member of the Saratoga community. At different junctures he was president of the Rotary Club as well as president of the Downtown Business Association.Beginning at an early age, Al’s love of music drove him. He played the saxophone in many bands starting with the Saratoga High School Jazz Band, the All State Orchestra and an Army band. After college, Al formed his own band and played weddings, proms, dances, and charity events throughout the capital district. In his later years he played with the George Wonder Orchestra.Al was an avid skier (water and snow), and also loved traveling, kayaking, sailing and scuba diving.He is survived by his son David Kaye, stepson Allan Chapman and stepdaughter Kim Carlson as well as five grandchildren. http://www.lastingmemories.com/alvin-kaye
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 30, 2020