Anastasia “Stacey” Gardiner-Rosebrook, age 61 of Ballston Spa passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Gateway House of Peace. Born on May 7, 1958, she was the daughter of the late David and Lillian Gardiner.Stacey spent her career working as a membership clerk for CSEA in Albany, retiring after 30 years of service. She enjoyed going boating and cruising in their classic car, “the Baby”, with her husband.She is survived by her husband Ronald Rosebrook, sisters Christine Shannon and Victoria Arrick, sister-in-law Debbie (Jody) Rosebrook-Paige, brother-in-law John (Kathy) Rosebrook Jr. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her beloved bird Roxanne.Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 18th from 4 to 7 p.m., with a memorial service at 6:45 at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Gateway House of Peace, 479 Rowland St, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.To express condolences, please visit www.CatricalaFuneralHome.com.Arrangements by the Catricala Funeral Home Inc.1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065 http://www.lastingmemories.com/anastasia-stacey-gardiner-rosebrook
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 15, 2019