SARATOGA SPRINGSMrs. Andrée (Favreau) Leidig, formerly of Clinton, NY, passed away on the evening of May 30, 2019, from pancreatic cancer, surrounded by love and family at Mary’s Haven, a community home for the terminally ill in Saratoga Springs, NY. Andrée’s last months were spent at home, peaceful and calm, filled with the same grace and independence she was known for.Born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on January 19, 1935, Andrée was the daughter of the late Hector and Yvette (Poirier) Favreau. She was raised in Montreal and educated at Ecole Allion, a catholic school run by nuns, with her Siblings John, Claudette, Marc and Diane (dec.).As a young woman she thrived in her Metropolitan Montreal, working as an Executive Assistant and a model. She always loved beautiful clothes and accessories. Throughout her entire life, Andrée was an avid reader and knitter, she enjoyed skiing, golfing, traveling, and painting.Andrée met her future husband, Dr. Robert Leidig, while skiing at Whiteface Mountain, they had instant chemistry, she credited her tight blue ski pants. August 25th, 1962, they were married at the Notre-Dame du Sacre-Coeur Church in Montreal, in a dress of her design. They were wed for over 30 years until his passing in 1992.They started their married life in Ann Arbor, MI where Bob furthered his academic pursuits and Andrée pursued her art. Steeping herself in the vibrant arts scene of the University town, she initiated large art sales on the front lawn of their home, all while caring for her young family.In the mid 1970’s, they moved to Clinton, NY bringing them closer to both their families. Family was at the center of most of their activities, including fond memories of their annual summer vacations at Cape Cod. Bob served as Vice President for Business Administration at SUNY Polytechnic Institute and Andrée continued her artistic pursuits.This move to central NY, was back to Bob’s roots. It allowed them to share much time with Bob’s brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Lucille Leidig, whether it was a Friday night fish fry, a sunset boat ride, a cross country ski or a Manhattan on a beach somewhere.In the 1970’s She manufactured Christmas ornaments made of salt dough and sold them at craft fairs. In the 1980’s She served as Assistant director for the Kirkland Arts Center - where her favorite memory was preparing brunch, in her home, for the late Vincent Price. She opened an interior design firm, Interiors by Andrée on the village square. She was recruited by friends and family into decorating for weddings and special occasions like the annual Festival of theTrees. Throughout her life, she produced and sold vibrant paintings that will continue to bring joy to many for years to come.Andrée filled her home with art, culture and amazing food. She loved to cook and the house always smelled wonderful. She became a citizen of the US, but was very much a French Canadian until her death, weaving in and out of French and English during conversations with her sister.Andrée always had a smile and loved to laugh; nobody could resist laughing when she told a joke, even if it had been already told several times. Cocktail Hour was sacred, when the clock struck 5:00 pm, a glass of white wine had to be poured. We always knew when she was near because of the constant jingle jangle of her ever-present silver bangles and necklaces. People were attracted to her effortless flair for the unconventional and hint of rebelliousness.She is succeeded by her children, Marc & Jennifer Leidig of Saratoga Springs, Michèle Leidig of Santa Fe and Derek Leidig of Saratoga Springs, her 2 Grandchildren Katya and Sophie Leidig, her siblings and numerous nieces and nephews on both sides of the border, countless friends, and her beloved feline companion Shadow… all who will miss her joie de vivre.In keeping with Andrée’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours and a private burial for family. There will be a life celebration for all who knew her August 11, 11 AM - 2 PM at the Skenandoa Golf and Pool Club in Clinton, NY.Her Family would like to thank, Community Hospice of Saratoga Springs, the amazing volunteers at Mary’s Haven’s, her wonderful friends and neighbors at The Springs, and her friends and family, near and far, who made this difficult transition much easier with their deep compassion and care.In lieu of flowers the family requests that any donations be made in her name to Mary’s Haven, 35 New Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Some of Andrée’s artwork will be available for sale on August 11th, proceeds will go to Mary’s Haven. http://www.lastingmemories.com/andree-favreau-leidig
Published in The Saratogian on June 11, 2019