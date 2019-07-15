Home

Andrew D. Ozolins

Milton, NY – Andrew D. Ozolins, 77, died suddenly at home July 9, 2019.Andy is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Dunlap Ozolins; sons Christopher A. Ozolins (AnnMarie) and Peter A. Ozolins (Sarah), granddaughter, Viviann, and his brother, Aivars Ozolins. Please visit the Go Fund Me page in Andy’s name, https://www.gofundme.com/f/rvh99-recently-widowed that has been set up for Debbie, who is in need of your immediate help to live without the loving care of Andy.A memorial service is planned to be held at the Elks Club in Saratoga Springs at a future date.Online remembrances at burkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Saratogian on July 16, 2019
