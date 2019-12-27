|
Saratoga Springs, NY - Angela (Ancona) Ballestero passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was 89. Mrs. Ballestero was a resident of Greenwood, SC and was previously of King of Prussia, PA and Saratoga Springs, NY. Angela was a graduate of Spencer Business College. She was an avid volunteer giving her time & talents over 40 years to Valley Forge National Historic Park, the Upper Merion Cultural Center and even coaching the first girls’ soccer team at Upper Merion High School. She was quite talented at gardening and flower arranging. Angela was an alumnus of the Barnes Foundation. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. After raising her family, Angela worked as an administrative assistant first at St. Davids Golf Club then at General Electric in King of Prussia. Angela was a member of Mother of Divine Providence Church in King of Prussia, PA and St. Clements Church in Saratoga Springs, NY. Born in New York City, NY on March 19, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Marion (LaBelle) Ancona. Surviving is her loving family including: two sons, Anthony Ballestero and his wife, Jeanne, of Novato, CA and Thomas Ballestero and his wife, Trisha, of Madbury, NH; a daughter, Sandra Belinski and her significant other, Derick Peck, of Greenwood, SC; seven grandchildren: Kerry, Michael, Joel, Heather and Alyssa Ballestero, and William and Christie Belinski; a great grandchild, Carson; a sister, Barbara Kelleher; and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by her husband Antonio P. Ballestero. Relatives & friends are invited to Angela’s Mass of Christian Burial at St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Saratoga Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Angela’s memory to either Mother of Divine Providence Sanctuary Fund, 333 Allendale Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406 or St. Clements Church, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518) 584-5373.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/angela-ancona-ballestero
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 29, 2019