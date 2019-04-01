|
|
EASTON- Anita M. Jerew Karl, 85, of Easton, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy following a brief illness.Born on Oct. 14, 1933 in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Josephine (Gullinese) Jerew.Anita was an excellent artist who won many awards and worked in many mediums such as oil, watercolor, pen & ink, as well as the most beautiful wood sculptures.She is survived by her husband, Jon; her children, Laura Dickerson, Christopher Dickerson and Jesse Watson; two brothers, Ralph E. Jerew Jr. and Garard D. Mazas; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.At Anita’s request, there are no services.Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anita-m-jerew
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 2, 2019