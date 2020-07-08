Ballston Spa - Ann M. Green, 93 of Ballston Spa, passed away on July 3, 2020, at Saratoga Care Rehab and Nursing Home Ctr., Ballston Spa.Ann was born on July 17, 1926 in Hagaman, NY. Ann is the daughter of the late Hugh and Anna Teeling of Ballston Spa. Ann worked at the Stillwater Knitting Co. of Ballston Spa for many of her early years. Later years, till retirement, she worked at UMI, Rt. 9, south of Saratoga Springs. Ann enjoyed her pet poodles over the years, Peppe, Ti Ti, and Little Guy with her husband Dick, as well as spending time with their nieces and nephews. She also enjoyed cooking and baking, boating, camping and family gatherings.In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Theodore (Dick) Green, a brother, William Teeling Sr., sisters, Charlotte Saunders, Helen Arnold and Betty Nicolella.Survivors are her sister, Bridget Tuttle of Ballston Spa and many nieces and nephews.Private funeral arrangements have been made by family.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
.