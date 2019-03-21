Saratoga Springs, NY – Anna L. Hall passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Saratoga Center for Nursing and Rehab after a long illness, with members of her family by her side.A lifelong resident of Saratoga Springs, Annie had many friends. She worked at the County Tree Farm in Ballston Spa, Price Chopper and Gideon Putnam. In her later years she resided at Stonequist Apartments in Saratoga Springs.Survivors include her four children, Connie, Kenny, Marybeth and Bobby; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; her sister Charlotte and brother Harold. She is predeceased by her brother Butch and granddaughter Kara.A special thanks to “BFF” Paula, sister-in-law Bonnie and the nursing staff (A-1) for all of their loving care.Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 5pm Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anna-l-hall Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary