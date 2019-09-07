|
|
CORINTH: Anna M. Convery, 87, a longtime resident of Hamilton Avenue, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the Slate Valley Nursing Home in Granville, following a long illness.Born on Jan. 4, 1932 in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Cora (Crum) Butler.Anna graduated from Corinth High School in 1950.She married Robert Convery on July 1, 1956 and the couple resided in Corinth for many years. He passed away June 8, 1989 following 32 years of marriage. She then resided for several years with her daughter in Moreau.Anna was employed at the International Paper Co. in Corinth for a few years and then worked at the Cluett-Peabody Shirt Factory for several years.She enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting, watching soap operas and visiting with her friends and family.Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by one sister, Marylou Wiley.Survivors include three children, Donna Thomson (Glen) of Moreau, John Convery (Michelle) of Green Bay, WI, and Kathy Brown of Corinth; four grandchildren, Jason Thomson of Saratoga Springs, Matthew Thomson of Glens Falls, Blaise Convery (Samantha) and Garrett Hansen (Sara), both of Green Bay, WI; two great-granddaughters, Mia and Bailey; two brothers, Raymond Butler of Glens Falls and Howard Butler of Corinth; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.At Anna’s request, arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.The family wishes to thank Jim and Pat Hopkins and their daughter, Stacey for their longtime friendship and devoted care given to Anna over the years.The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, c/o Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South St, Glens Falls, NY 12801.Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anna-m-convery
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 8, 2019