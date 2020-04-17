|
|
Porter Corners - Anna Ruth Jenkins, 92, of Circle Drive in Porters Corners peacefully died in her sleep, April 15, 2020 at Wesley Nursing Home in Saratoga Springs.She was born on December 2, 1927 in the town of Greenwich to Ruth Eddy and James Wilson, and was raised by her loving grandmother and grandfather. On May 2, 1970, Anna married Charles Jenkins in North Hampton, NY.Anna was the Head Housekeeper at Saratoga Hospital for many years prior to her retirement in the 1980’s. She was a member of the Malta Ridge Volunteer Fire Co Auxiliary for over 10 years.Anna enjoyed working on crafts, her gardens, tending her roses and walking. Anna was a huge animal lover, she loved spending time with her dogs and spoiling them.She was predeceased by her parents, husband Charles, brother William Eddy, grandson Zachariah Jenkins, daughter-in-law Jean Jenkins, brothers in law and sisters in law George Jenkins, Ethel Bovee, Louisa Jenkins, Eliza Solman, Aida Sutliff, Cassie Jenkins, Ida Mudge, Muriel Dunn, Frank Jenkins, Thomas Goodnow, Joel Jenkins, Lewis 'Pat' Jenkins and Betty Saunders.Anna is survived by her daughters Bonnie Jenkins and her companion Michael Manzo of Corinth, Beverly Croteau and her husband Rhett of Malta, Toni Parker and her husband Gary of LA, Becky Sitts and her husband Brad of Corinth, April O'Reilly and her husband Jimmy of Corinth; her sons Forest Bevins and his wife Donna of Queensbury, Bruce Jenkins of Corinth, Joseph Jenkins and his wife Janet of Saratoga Springs; 17 grandchildren Nicholas Bevins, Sarah Bevins, Daniel Shipski, Matina Shipski, Billy Jenkins, Autumn Jenkins, Amanda Jenkins, Gary Charles Holmes, Timothy Holmes, Kasandra Jenkins, Alicia Brown, Ashley Deloriea, Emma O'Reilly, Brittany Sitts, Brandon Sitts, Desiree Drindak, and Tara Miosek; 19 great grandchildren Caleb Jenkins, Alexis Sheen, Cappagnia-Lynne Chase, David Sitts, Lily Sitts, Ava Holmes, Olivia Holmes, Emily Holmes, Issiah Eagle, Gracelynn Eagle, Kadem Eagle, Kylan Jenkins, Adrianna Drindak, Justin Miosek, Ethan Miosek, Zachary Miosek and Gage Thomas; 1 great great granddaughter Noelle Sheen; sister in law Joyce Eddy; brothers in law Max Bevins and Robert Jenkins; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.A celebration of life will be held on a later date. The family would like you to gather your memories to share at the celebration.Memorial contributions in memory of Anna may be made to SPCA, 588 Queensbury Avenue, Queensbury, NY 12804.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anna-ruth-jenkins
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 18, 2020