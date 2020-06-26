Anne Elizabeth (Lawson) Smith passed away on June 16, 2020, at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, CA. She was born September 23, 1942, in Albany, NY and was a proud resident of Saratoga Springs for more than 40 years. For the past eight years she lived in Pasadena.Anne was the daughter of Adrian and Catherine "Betty" Lawson, originally of Albany and Delmar, NY.Anne attended Bethlehem High School in Delmar, and graduated from New Hartford (NY) High School. She held a BS Degree in Education from the State University of New York at Cortland, and worked for a number of years as a social services case worker in Saratoga County, followed by nearly twenty years of service as a research specialist in medical assistance health care programs for the N.Y.S. Department of Social Services in Albany. Anne was proud of the work she did in support of families and children, and she served with distinction and compassion, much to the admiration of her co-workers, friends and family.Anne is survived by her three sons, Sean (Nancy) Cohan, Brendan (Jill) Cohan and Tim (Jessica) Cohan; grandchildren Rory, Eva, Declan, Liam and Seraphina; her brothers Rolfe and Peter; nephews Mark, David and Stephen; as well as many cousins. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Neill, in 2010.Anne was loved and will be greatly missed by a wide circle of friends in Saratoga Springs, who enjoyed the pleasure of her company for three decades in a variety of Saratoga settings: the Victoria Pool, Sperry’s restaurant, the Jazz Festival at SPAC, the race track, and in the community of Saratoga Heritage Apartments. All remained close with Anne following her move to California, with regular reunions during her annual trips home to upstate New York.The family is ever grateful for the dedication and compassion of the staff at Huntington Hospital and Huntington Cancer Center. Anne was treated with dignity and respect while undergoing treatment at the facilities, and her care during the last weeks of her illness was unparalleled. In light of their gratitude to these exemplary caregivers, the family asks that donations be made in Anne's name to Huntington Hospital via their website giving.huntingtonhospital.com, and to also consider one of the organizations that provide financial support to families affected by cancer and the costs associated with it, found at the Cancer Financial Assistance Coalition website cancerfac.org.There are no calling hours, though a gathering to celebrate Anne's life is planned for a later date in Saratoga Springs, NY. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anne-elizabeth-lawson-smith
Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.