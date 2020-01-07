|
|
On January 6, Anne Laskey, 96, passed away peacefully at her residence, The Home of The Good Shepard. On January 12, Anne would have celebrated her 97th birthday.Anne was born on her family farm in Ballston Spa on January 12, 1923. She was the daughter of Joseph and Anna Fenick.Anne was a lifelong resident Ballston Spa, NY. She graduated from Ballston Spa High School and won many awards for her artistic drawing ability.On May 16, 1942, Anne married Edward F. Laskey of Mechanicville, NY.During World War II, Anne went to work as a draftsman at the General Electric Co. to support the war effort. Anne was a lifelong communicant and supporter of St. Mary’s Church and School. She led the Rosary group for many years.In 1961, Anne opened Anne’s Superette, a small grocery store and built a thriving business serving the local community. She also enjoyed making homemade breads, which she delivered to many village residents.She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and made several trips to Australia and Hawaii. She enjoyed many winters with her husband in Siesta Key, FL.Anne was an active member of the Milton Seniors and served as its President for several years.She was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning for her family and friends. Anne also enjoyed spending time in her beautiful flower and shrub gardens. She along with her husband, built and purchased several apartments and enjoyed the company of their tenants.She was predeceased by her husband Edward F. Laskey who died on September 5, 2016.Anne is survived by three of her four sons, Edward F. (Shirley) Laskey Jr. of West Milton, NY, Paul M. (Mary) Laskey of Ballston Spa, NY, Thomas R. (Pam) Laskey, deceased 9-5-90, Timothy J. (Maureen) Laskey of Saratoga Springs, NY, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren.Services will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 8:30 am at Mevec Funeral Home, 224 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am at St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa.Committal service will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery.Calling hours will be Thursday, January 9 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Mevec Funeral Home.In lieu of Flowers please send a donation to St Jude’s Children’s Research Center.For directions or to light a candle visit us at www.mevecfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anne-laskey
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 8, 2020