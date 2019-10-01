|
|
Saratoga Springs, NY - Anne Marie Trautner, 78, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.Anne was born in Portland, Maine, one of 8 children, to the late Anna Conroy and John Lynch. She was a 40-year resident of Cape Cod and will be buried next to her husband, Jay Trautner, in Sandwich, MA.An active and sociable person, Anne enjoyed water aerobics, swimming, reading, thrifting, her daily cup of tea and spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Many evenings she could be found watching Boston sports. She was a devout Catholic and loved all things Irish, including the color green. She took frequent trips to Ireland and Scotland and also an annual “Girls Trip” with her best friends from grade school.Anne leaves behind a son, John Trautner, daughter-in-law, Kerry Brown Trautner, three grandchildren, Magdalene, Dillon and Doreen Trautner, three brothers, Joe, Raymond and James Lynch, a sister, Maureen Lynch Piette, and many loving nieces and nephews.Her kind and gentle spirit will be greatly missed. She touched all of our hearts. Her great nephew expressed it best: “She was so easy to love.”May you rest in peace and God speed you, Mimi.Relatives and friends may call from 4-7pm on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY (518) 584-5373A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the historic Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY, by Reverend Thomas H. Chevalier, pastor.Burial will take place at 1pm, Saturday, October 5 at the Sandwich Town Cemetery.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.comwww.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/anne-marie-trautner
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 2, 2019