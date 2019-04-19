|
STILLWATER – Mrs. Annette Masi Tedesco, 77, of Ferry Lane, died at home, Wed. April 17th, after a brief illness.Born in Brooklyn, NY, Jan 10, 1942 daughter of the late Dominick and Anna Masi, she and her family have lived in Stillwater for a number of years.A homemaker and family matriarch, Annette had owned her own employment agency in Manhattan for some years.An avid Scrabble enthusiast, Annette was the tournament and club director for the North American Scrabble Players Assoc,overseeing many yearly events, with fellow players through out the Northeastern states.The sport of kings, namely horse racing, was much enjoyment for Annette, especially picking winners more often than not.A loving caregiver, home healthcare provider to Maryann Corina for 18 years.Survivors include her husband Robert T. Tedesco, sons Anthony and John (Sheristin) Tedesco both of Stillwater,grandchildren: Michael (Carly), Anthony (Morgan Mehan) and Johnny Tedesco, along with 5 great grandchildren. Also siblings: Charlie, Kathleen, Donald, Larry and Joe (Fran) Masi, Lydia Ciminelli and Joany (Angelo) Perico, along with countless cousins and loving in-laws.A Memorial Service will be announced and held at a later date.To leave a condolence visit www.devito-salvadorefh.comArrangements by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Mechanicville. http://www.lastingmemories.com/annette-masi-tedesco
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 20, 2019