Annette Sabino

Saratoga Springs, NY- Annette Lubochinski Sabino, passed peacefully on September 12, 2020 at age 72 at Saratoga Hospital with her family by her side. Annette was born on August 31, 1948 in Utica, NY to Isaak and Esther Lubochinski, both Holocaust Survivors. Annette was proud to be a first generation American, along with her brother Charles. After graduating from Utica Free Academy, she pursued her lifelong love for nursing with degree from Sage Junior College of Albany. Annette worked as a nurse in San Francisco, Wilton, and Saratoga Hospital before finally finding her passion as a Public Health Nurse for Saratoga County where she worked until she retired in 2009. Annette loved being a nurse and most of all loved the wonderful friendships she made while working for the county. Ever the social butterfly, in retirement, Annette reveled in her position as the “Queen Mum” of the local Red Hat Society, which she affectionately renamed “The Mad Hatters”. Her favorite hobby of stamping and making cards, which she taught to her grandchildren, resulted in holiday, birthday, get well, and general occasion cards that she would send to all her friends and especially her family. Annette was very proud of our first responders and armed forces, and made over 3,000 cards for our troops stationed overseas. In addition, she made a “thank you” card for every sworn officer in the Saratoga Springs Police Department to honor their service. Annette loved spending time with her friends, telling stories, and making people laugh. Annette is predeceased by her parents, Isaak and Esther Lubochinski, and her beloved husband Nicholas Sabino. She is survived by her three sons, Christopher (Joanna) Erwin, Jason (Stephanie) Erwin, and Joshua (Nadia) Erwin; her wonderful grandchildren whom she absolutely adored, Evan, Ryan, Jonathan, Dominic, Lindsay and Lucas; as well as her most recent rescue, Miley. She leaves behind her brother, Charles (Joyce) Lubochinski; nephews Eric (Tal) Lubochinski and Scott (Julie) Lubochinski, and niece Jill Luboshinski. There will be a graveside service on September 15, 2020 at 3:45 PM at Greenridge Cemetery, Lincoln Ave., Saratoga Springs with Rabbi Jonathan of Temple Sinai, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke& Sons/ Bussing& Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation your favorite animal rescue or Veteran’s organization in her memory. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com
