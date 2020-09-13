1/1
Annette Sabino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Saratoga Springs, NY- Annette Lubochinski Sabino, passed peacefully on September 12, 2020 at age 72 at Saratoga Hospital with her family by her side. Annette was born on August 31, 1948 in Utica, NY to Isaak and Esther Lubochinski, both Holocaust Survivors. Annette was proud to be a first generation American, along with her brother Charles. After graduating from Utica Free Academy, she pursued her lifelong love for nursing with degree from Sage Junior College of Albany. Annette worked as a nurse in San Francisco, Wilton, and Saratoga Hospital before finally finding her passion as a Public Health Nurse for Saratoga County where she worked until she retired in 2009. Annette loved being a nurse and most of all loved the wonderful friendships she made while working for the county. Ever the social butterfly, in retirement, Annette reveled in her position as the “Queen Mum” of the local Red Hat Society, which she affectionately renamed “The Mad Hatters”. Her favorite hobby of stamping and making cards, which she taught to her grandchildren, resulted in holiday, birthday, get well, and general occasion cards that she would send to all her friends and especially her family. Annette was very proud of our first responders and armed forces, and made over 3,000 cards for our troops stationed overseas. In addition, she made a “thank you” card for every sworn officer in the Saratoga Springs Police Department to honor their service. Annette loved spending time with her friends, telling stories, and making people laugh. Annette is predeceased by her parents, Isaak and Esther Lubochinski, and her beloved husband Nicholas Sabino. She is survived by her three sons, Christopher (Joanna) Erwin, Jason (Stephanie) Erwin, and Joshua (Nadia) Erwin; her wonderful grandchildren whom she absolutely adored, Evan, Ryan, Jonathan, Dominic, Lindsay and Lucas; as well as her most recent rescue, Miley. She leaves behind her brother, Charles (Joyce) Lubochinski; nephews Eric (Tal) Lubochinski and Scott (Julie) Lubochinski, and niece Jill Luboshinski. There will be a graveside service on September 15, 2020 at 3:45 PM at Greenridge Cemetery, Lincoln Ave., Saratoga Springs with Rabbi Jonathan of Temple Sinai, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke& Sons/ Bussing& Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation your favorite animal rescue or Veteran’s organization in her memory. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/annette-sabino


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saratogian.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 13, 2020
So sorry to hear about your moms passing. The Rodrigue family.
Sharron Rodrigue
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved