Anthony J. "Tony" Natale, 81, a 43 year resident of Georgetown, passed away peacefully with the love of his family by his side on Tuesday evening, February 12th at The Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. Tony was born in Saratoga Springs, NY to the late Frank and Mary (Farrell) Natale on June 16, 1937. He served his country proudly with both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force Reserves. Tony's profession was an airplane mechanic employed for the majority of his career at Eastern Airlines and retired from U.S. Airways. Tony was very charismatic and was a loyal friend and mentor to whomever was lucky enough to have met him. He loved his Jazz and was a hobby enthusiast, especially with his trains, planes, remote control models and anything History.Tony is survived by his beloved wife, Joanne E. (Travers) Natale and their daughters, Lisa A. Natale and her husband Jerome Walls of Londonderry, NH and Mary E. Natale and her partner Wade Morrison of Falmouth, ME, his grandson, Cian E. Walls of Londonderry, NH, his brother, William Natale and his wife Sandra of Saratoga Springs, NY as well as many nieces and nephews. Tony was predeceased by his sister, Rosemarie Boucher.Family and friends are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 19th at 10:30am to be celebrated in St. Mary's Parish, Georgetown. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Harmony Cemetery, Georgetown. Visitation with the family will be held on Monday from 4 to 8pm in the Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, Georgetown. For those who wish, Tony may be remembered through donations to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, c/o The Lymphoma Program, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or www.danafarber.org/giftFor funeral home directions, florists or to sign Tony's guest book, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anthony-j-tony-natale
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 16, 2019