Saratoga Springs, NYAnthony M. DePasquale, Sr., 78, passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday June 1, 2019 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.Anthony grew up in Mechanicville, NY where he met the love of his life, Kathy, his wife of 56 years. In 1972 they moved to Saratoga Springs where Anthony was a hairdresser. He owned Mr. Anthony’s Hairstylist Salon on Ballston Ave. for many years and then continued with his love of hairdressing for the rest of his days. His big personality and warm sense of humor drew people in and kept them coming back week after week.Anthony’s grandchildren were his heart and joy. There’s no denying that his grandkids were the people that he loved the most. Time spent at Papa’s house was very special and built lifelong memories. Anthony’s passions included spending time with his family, watching his grandkids play sports, and joking and talking with his friends in the morning while drinking a cup of coffee and eating a hard roll at Stewart’s. He also loved spending some of his time at the racetrack with his cousin, his lifelong friends, as well as many new friends.Anthony is predeceased by his mother Carmella Marra DePasquale and his father Dominick “FlatTire” DePasquale both of Mechanicville. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen (Burgoyne) DePasquale, his beloved son Anthony (Melissa) DePasquale Jr. of Clifton Park, and his adored daughter Jackie (Dana) Stewart of Saratoga Springs. Survivors also include his 3 grandchildren, Cameron DePasquale, Jonathon Stewart and Braydon Stewart and soon to be great-granddaughter Ella as well as several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7pm Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway (518-584-5373).A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am Friday, June 7, 2019 at the historic Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway and burial will follow in the family plot at St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Anthony’s memory to St. Peter’s Church, 241 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Anthony’s son-in-law, Dana Stewart, for his compassionate caregiving.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anthony-m-depasquale-sr Published in The Saratogian on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary