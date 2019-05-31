|
|
GREENFIELD CENTERAnthony Noel Ogrady, age 80, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.He was born on December 25, 1938 in Cohoes, New York, the son of the late John Ogrady and Margaret Linch Ogrady.Anthony attended Cohoes High School, graduate of 1956. He continued his education attending Siena College earning his Bachelor of Arts’, majoring in English.Anthony was a commercial salesman in Massachusetts for many years prior to retiring. He was an avid skier who enjoyed the northern slopes of upstate NY. He also enjoyed his time as a ski instructor and was a longtime member of the National Ski Association, USA.Anthony is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Ogrady; brother Harold Ogrady and many friends who will miss him dearly.A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:30 pm at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the full obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/anthony-noel-ogrady
Published in The Saratogian on June 2, 2019