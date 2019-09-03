|
Saratoga Springs, NY- Anthony Piscitelli, 77, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 31, 2019. Anthony was born May 2, 1942 to Michael and Nicoletta (Battiste) Piscitelli in Glens Falls, New York, the oldest of three children. He graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1959.Anthony attended Siena College, and graduated with a BS in Chemistry in 1963. He was married to his wife of 52 years, Marcy Melius Piscitelli, in Glens Falls, New York on September 30, 1967.Anthony began is lifelong career for The New York State Bureau of Criminal Investigation in 1965 as a Forensic Chemist and later became Lab Supervisor. Anthony's greatest joy was attending his children and grandchildren's athletic events, often times coaching from the sidelines. Anthony devoted many hours to Saratoga Spring's Youth Athletics. He coached Miss Softball of Saratoga for over 16 years and Boys Youth Basketball in Saratoga for over ten years. He was "that" coach to many young girls and boys in Saratoga Springs, and he treasured these relationships. Anthony was an artist at heart and loved painting and drawing. Each of his grandchildren received special paintings and his home was filled with beautiful landscapes. His passions were golfing, fishing, and gardening and he was a big fan of the NY Giants. Anthony is survived by his wife, Marcy; daughter Kathryn (Andrew) Piscitelli-Frank and two sons; Michael (Karen) Piscitelli and Steven Piscitelli; grandchildren, Zachary Frank, Evan Piscitelli, Nicholas Frank, and Allison Piscitelli; sisters, Teresa Piscitelli and Mary Yoshimoto, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephewsRelatives and friends are invited to call from 1-4 pm on Sunday September 8, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons Bussing/Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A memorial service will follow at 4pm.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 4, 2019