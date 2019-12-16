|
Saratoga Springs: Archie E. Armer, 97, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 surrounded by his devoted family. He was born in the Town of Saratoga on April 12, 1922. He was the son of Elmer and Eva Armer.Archie lived his entire life in and around the Saratoga Springs area. He graduated from Saratoga Springs High School and served his country in the Pacific during World War II as an army Sergeant. He married Ileen Hoffman on July 30, 1949.Archie enjoyed a successful business career spanning over 50 years. He was a manufacturer’s representative for several companies across the country for many years and with two partners started a successful import company based in NYC. His proudest business accomplishment however was as founder and president of Dec-O-World, Inc which he and his family ran for over 25 years.Archie loved his family and the many activities they shared throughout the years. He enjoyed golf, boating, sports, bowling with his brother in law, and especially the Saratoga Race Track. He was an energetic and gregarious man who loved to meet and talk with people.Archie was predeceased by his beloved wife Ileen, son Timothy, son in law Mark Worobey, sister Muriel Sutton, and brother Len Armer.Archie is survived by his daughter Ardis Armer, granddaughter Jessica Armer, brother in law John Urbaetis, sister in law Norma Hoffman, and many dear nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, December 20 from 11am to Noon at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will be held at Noon. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Saratoga Springs.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/archie-e-armer
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 17, 2019