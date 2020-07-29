GANSEVOORT - Arnold Richard Vitarelle, age 93, passed away on Friday July 17, 2020, at his home in Gansevoort. He was born on May 25, 1927 in Queens, New York, son of the late Joseph Vitarelle and Angela Spero Vitarelle. Arnold, also known as Arnie or Al, served his county in World War II as a Staff Sargent, stockman, and certified rifleman. Arnie received the World War II Victory Medal and was honorably discharged in January 1947. Arnie worked as an independent contractor specializing in carpentry. He enjoyed playing golf. The Bethpage Professional “black course” was his favorite. Everyone who played with him was left in awe by his skill and ability to drive the ball so high and far down the fairway. He followed horse racing for a good portion of his life, going to the tracks at Belmont, Aqueduct, and Saratoga as much as possible. His skill at reading the racing form, coupled with his intuitive ability to assess a horse’s performance at different tracks, made him one of the best to follow the sport. He loved to play a variety of card games including rummy, pinnacle, and Uno. Arnie especially loved spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He was very well liked by everyone who met him. His laughter could fill an entire room, and he could keep people entertained for hours with his remarkable life stories. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Katherine Vitarelle, three children, Kathleen Rowe, Ginny Vitarelle, and Arnold Vitarelle II, as well as eight grandchildren. Interment will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery, and a private family service will be held sometime in the future. For online condolences, visit compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/arnold-richard-vitarelle