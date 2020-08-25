1/
Saratoga Springs - Arthur Dipasquale, age 99, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at his home with his family at his side. He was born on December 5, 1920 in Ballston Spa, NY, the son of the late Joseph Dipasquale and Tresa Cardi Dipasquale. Arthur was proud to serve his country in the US Army during WWII and received a purple heart. After arriving home from the service, he opened a pool hall in Ballston Spa where he enjoyed spending time with his friends. He then joined the Postal Service at which he retired after many years of service. In his retirement years he enjoyed masonry work, building sidewalks and cellars. He will also be remembered for his kindness, love, and humble spirit. Arthur is survived by his son, Joseph Dipasquale (Sally); daughter, Jamie Dipasquale; grandchildren, Timothy Dipasquale (Lynn), Sandra Eldredge (Bill); great-grandchildren, Nicholas Eldredge, Austin Dipasquale; many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his wife, Regina, his eight siblings and grandson, Anthony Dipasqauale. A funeral service will be held at 4 pm on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.). Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Family and friends can call from 2 pm to 4 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be held at 10 am on Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 150 West Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19, we remain subject to social distancing directives that are set in place as well as mandatory wearing of a mask. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of every guest. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/arthur-dipasquale



Published in The Saratogian from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
