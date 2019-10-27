|
|
Ballston Spa: Arthur R. Flanagan, 72, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Niskayuna, NY on November 2, 1946, he was the son of Frank and Bronca Flanagan. He was an Army veteran serving in Vietnam and Germany.Art was a forklift mechanic for over forty years. He retired from Tri Lift Inc in Albany in 2011. He was a lifetime member of the North American Hunting Club and a proud member of the NRA.Art enjoyed the great outdoors, hunting, fishing, kayaking and feeding the birds. He liked to garden and work on home projects. He was an animal lover especially beagles and labs. He was a fan of the Detroit Red Wings. His greatest joy was being a grandpa. “Pa” treasured the time he spent with his granddaughter.He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Bronca, and his brothers Frank and David. Art is survived by the love of his life and best friend, his wife Theresa; daughter Kerrie; granddaughter Brooke; sisters Edith Korowyjazk of Middle Grove, Lindia Douglas (Ted) of Middle Grove and Laurie Dupont (David) of Ballston Spa; numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved animal companions.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, November 1 from 10am to 11am at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will be held at 11am. Burial will follow in Barkersville Cemetery.Memorial contributions in memory of Art may be made to the Beagle Freedom Project, 4804 Laurel Canyon Blvd #534, Valley Village, CA 91607.The family would like to thank Dr. Rashid, Dr Su, Dr Frank, Dr Zagar, Dr. Lynch, Dr. Kufs and Dr. Pezzulo and their staffs, and Hospice of Saratoga for their care and compassion.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/arthur-r-flanagan
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 28, 2019