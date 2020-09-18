1/1
GREENFIELD CENTER - Arthur R. Galli of Greenfield Center and former pharmacist in Rotterdam and Clifton Park passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at age 93. Arthur was born in Brooklyn N.Y., on Feb. 14, 1927, son of Arthur and Laura Galli. Arthur had lived on Long Island after serving in the U.S. Navy in WWII. Together with his long-time best friend, and fellow graduate of Columbia University, William J. Griset, two pharmacies were created and were successful for many years. The two partners enjoyed working together and playing golf with their many friends and associates. Arthur is survived by his second wife of 35 years, Carol (Threw), daughter, Susan J. Galliof Palm Beach Gardens, son Kenneth H. Galli of Greenfield, brother Thomas Galli and wife Helga of Palm City, brother Robert of West Palm Beach who predeceased Arthur, several nieces and nephews, sons-in-law Richard Threw and Allen Threw of Glens Falls, N.Y., Thomas J. Threw and wife Kimberly of Corinth N.Y. After 39 years as a pharmacist, and with failing hearing, Arthur decided it best to close the pharmacy. However, retirement was too boring. So, with his wife Carol, as president, a new tavern was created and operated as “High Spirits Restaurant and Lounge” successfully for 16 years before Arthur finally decided to retire for good. Arthur was an avid boater and topped the waves of Lake George and then Great Sacandaga Lake where he enjoyed his summer homes throughout his lifetime. In his spare time, he took to the woods for hunting and enjoyed the solitude of the forests, and meadow lands of upstate N.Y. After living a full life, his last request was to be somewhere with a smile, rather than a tear. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Family and friends may call from 10 am to 12 noon prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be held at 1 pm at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871 following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Arthur Galli to https://www.adirondacksaveastray.org. http://www.lastingmemories.com/arthur-r-galli



Published in The Saratogian from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
