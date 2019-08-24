|
GREENFIELD CENTER - Audrey B. Champagne, Professor Emerita at the University at Albany, passed away on August 14, 2019. She was born in Schenectady, NY on January 15, 1935, beginning a life that would eventually take her all over the world.She was a woman of intellect and blunt honesty, attracting a large circle of family, friends and colleagues who admired and loved her. In addition to being a fierce advocate for education, she was a boundless traveler, voracious reader, accomplished gardener, and chef. However, above all things she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, with a glass of Champagne in hand.Audrey held degrees in chemistry and science education, including a Ph.D., earned at the University of Pittsburgh. She became an educator whose teaching left a global imprint everywhere from Africa to Washington D.C. Her drive and passion for science education led to her involvement in numerous science councils and committees. Her research earned her countless awards, among them, the prestigious ‘Distinguished Contributions to Science Education Award’ from the National Association for Research in Science Teaching and the ‘Who's Who in Science, 1992’, testaments to her dedication to her field. Audrey was not only an accomplished educator, but also an inspiration to those whose lives she touched.She was the daughter of the late Paul Clayton Briggs and Helen May Powell Briggs and sister to Paul Clayton Briggs (Kathy) of North Carolina. Audrey was the wife of the late David W. Champagne and proud mother to Blaise Champagne (Andrea) of Texas and Brett Champagne of Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Constance and Paul Champagne and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. Audrey will be missed every day, but her memory and deeds will live on.A service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., (Rte. 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Family and friends may call from 11 am to 12:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/audrey-b-champagne
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 25, 2019