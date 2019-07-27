|
Saratoga Springs, NY - Barbara Collins, 79, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born on December 6, 1939 in Saratoga Springs to the late James P. and Ruth A. Collins. A lifelong resident of Saratoga Springs. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, baking and crafting. Barbara spent many summers with her husband and four sons at Hampton Beach. She also enjoyed spending time with her sisters, whether it be at the pool or vacationing to Maine. Professionally, Barbara worked at Menges and Curtis on Broadway and later at the Division Street School where she greatly assisted students and staff. Above all, Barbara's greatest joy was being a mother and a grandmother. Barbara is predeceased by her husband, Jim, in 2011. Barbara is survived by her four sons: Michael Collins and his wife Karen, Mark Collins and his wife Terri, James P. Collins and his wife Kristina, Kevin Collins and his wife Jill, sisters: Marilynn Moran and Maureen (Art) Maciariello, brothers; Jimmy (Jane) Collins and Bill Collins, grandchildren: Quinn, Keegan, Charlotte, Cooper, James, Joseph, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends may call from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm Monday, July29, 2019 at William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (584-5373). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Tuesday, July 30th in St. Clement's Church, 231 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs by Rev. John D. Kirwin. Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Peters Cemetery, West Avenue, Saratoga Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Albany, 139 South Lake Avenue, Albany, NY 12208 or www.rmhcofalbany.org. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-collins-1
Published in The Saratogian on July 28, 2019