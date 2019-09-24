|
SARATOGA SPRINGS: Barbara Conti, age 62, passed away on September 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.She was born on December 6, 1956 in Queens, NY, the daughter of the late John Murphy and Nancy Cannon Murphy.Barbara graduated from Queensborough Hospital Nursing Program and was aRegistered Nurse at Putnam Hospital for many years. While she enjoyed caring for others, her children were her pride and joy. She loved traveling to Upstate NY with her husband and then later on with her children. Antique fairs, decorating and Christmas time were among her favorite things. She will be missed by all who knew her.Barbara is survived by her husband, Claude Conti; sons, Edward Conti, Vincent Conti (Eliza Northwood); daughters, Erica Betsch (David), Audrey Azark (Stephen), Morgan Conti (Anthony Labas); sisters, Mary Abela (John Erickson), Diane Spensieri (Anthony), Helen Ehrlich (Rich); grandson, Charles Betsch; Roxi and Norma Jean and many friends who will miss her dearly.She is preceded in death by her daughter, Anne Conti and her brother John Murphy.Services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, New York. Family and friends may call from 4:00pm to 6:45pm. A prayer will be held at 6:45pm.A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 28, 2019 Middle Grove Cemetery, Greenfield, NY.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The . (www.arthritis.org)If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-conti
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 25, 2019