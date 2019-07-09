|
|
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Barbara E. St. Clair Frye, age 71, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Wesley Community with her loving granddaughter, Jennifer Frye Dalbec right by her side, holding her hand.She was born on January 13, 1948 in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of the late Vernon and Marguerite St. Clair.Barbara was an Office Manager for the Croteau’s Service Center in Malta for over 30 years prior to her retiring. Rhett Croteau was more like family to her than her boss.Barbara was very active in the surrounding area speedways. She was a longtime official at the Albany-Saratoga Speedway, Devil’s Bowl Speedway and Fonda Speedway. She was inducted into the New York State Stock Car Association Hall of Fame in 2006. For many years she looked forward to her nightly phone calls with Tracy. She also enjoyed ceramics, playing pinochle, tending to her flowers and watching car racing, especially seeing Jeff Gordon win races and she cherished her time spent with her family. Barbara was a gracious woman. There are no words to describe all that this woman, a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, was to everyone with whom she had contact. Barbara will be missed for all the acts of love, kindness, caring and the lives she touched by simply being a happy person. She was "our gem" and set an example that will never be forgotten by our family.She is survived by her son, Glenn Winney; stepsons, Gordon Frye Jr. (Jennifer), Gerald Frye, James Frye (Roseann), Robby Frye; sister, Sue Priest; brothers, Philip St. Clair, John St. Clair; known as “Meme” to nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and friends who will miss her dearly.She was preceded in death by her “Hunny”, her husband of 50 years, Gordon “Jim” Frye Sr. (6/11/16); sisters, Patricia Brand, Ann Carden and brother, James St. Clair.A memorial service for Barbara will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers donations in honor of Barbara can be made to: The New York State Stock Car Association Injured Members Benefit Fund, 10 Matthew Dr. Castleton, NY 12033.Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-e-st-clair-frye
Published in The Saratogian on July 10, 2019