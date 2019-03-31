|
Barbara Goldstein Proctor was born on August 5, 1938 in Gowanda, New York to Dr. George and Sophie Goldstein. She was raised in Saratoga Springs and graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1956 and from Skidmore College in 1961.Seeking broader horizons, she moved to Greenwich Village in 1961 where she eloped with a Piscataway Indian sailor named Joe. A lifelong lover of New York City’s vibrant cultural life, her wide circle of friends included a pantheon of actors, artists, dancers, fighters, geniuses, and activists. She was a teacher of the deaf at P.S. 47 for 30 years and upon retirement volunteered at the National Museum of American Indian and the High Line. She spent every summer in Saratoga, a devotee of the New York City Ballet. Family was at the center of her life.She died on March 11, 2019 in her daughter’s home in Maryland after a brief battle with advanced kidney cancer. Her memory is a blessing to her daughter, Dr. Gabrielle Tayac; her grandchildren, Sebastian Medina-Tayac and Jansikwe Medina-Tayac; and her siblings, Geoff Goldstein and Louise Goldstein, her neices Georgina, Kate, Syreeta, Lenora. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Joseph Bedford Proctor (Tayac), with whom she is buried at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland, MD. http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-goldstein-procto
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 1, 2019