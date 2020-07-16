On July 12, 2020, Barbara Jeanne Zurmuhlen of Schenectady, NY, loving wife, dedicated mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away at the age of 83.Born June 18, 1937, in Trenton, New Jersey, to Ellison and Loretta (Donovan) Mott, Barbara was educated on Staten Island, NY, where she met her childhood sweetheart and dear husband, Edward Joseph Zurmuhlen. She was a 1957 graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. Married in 1959, Barbara and Edward raised a family of six children moving from Springfield, Virginia, to Cincinnati, Ohio, and then to Ballston Spa, New York.Barbara was a lover of art and literature and worked in the graphic arts and served with the literacy Volunteers of America.Barbara was predeceased by her husband Edward, her son David, her son Eric and his wife Kara (Pitt), and her sister Carolyn. To cherish her memory, she leaves her children, Kurt and his wife Poh Ken (Foo), Leif and his wife Jill Anthony, Stephanie and her husband Chris Gorham, and Adrienne and her husband Jeff Gulino, her sister Geri, her brothers Kenneth and David, her sister-in-law Kim, and her grandchildren Sandra, Sara, Daniel, Alain, Jonathan, Finn, Piper, Christopher, Jerilee, Isaiah, Sarah, and Thomas, and her great-grandsons, Justyn and Christopher III.Barbara will also be missed by a host of loving relatives and friends. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.Donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. www.nami.org
