Home

POWERED BY

Services
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Akers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara K. Akers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara K. Akers Obituary
WILTON: Barbara K. Akers, age 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at her home in Wilton surrounded by her loving family.She was born on July 23, 1939 in Everett, PA, daughter of the late Allen Fluke and Grace Cunard Fluke.Barbara graduated from Everett High School, class of 1957. She worked as a waitress in her early years. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. Her beauty shined within and she was beloved by all who met and knew her. She also loved shopping; she will be missed by all who knew her.Barbara is survived by her husband, Stanley Akers; sons, Richard and Christopher Akers; daughter Brenda Wilson (Mark); grandchildren, Amanda Dia (Oumar), Jessica Sinnott (Steven); great-grandchildren, Lauren and Lucas Sinnott and many friends who will miss her dearly.She is preceded in death by her infant sister, Kitty Fluke.A funeral service will be held at 6 pm on Thursday September 26, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY, with Reverend Phil Woodward officiating. Family and friends may call from 4:00 pm to 5:45 pm at the funeral home prior to the service.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-k-akers
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now