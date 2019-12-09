|
|
Saratoga Springs – Barbara E. Latham, who turned 100 years of age last Easter Sunday, passed away on December 8, 2019, after a brief stay at Saratoga Hospital. She was a life-long resident of Saratoga Springs.Born April 21, 1919, she was a graduate of the class of 1940 from Saratoga Springs High School. She married Charles A. Latham and together they had a son, Charles S. Latham and a daughter, Linda Latham McNab. She had seven grandchildren; Michael, Lisa, Charles, Shari, Daron, Keith, and Courtney, and fourteen great-grandchildren.Barbara resided at Raymond Watkins Apartments for the past 36 years and briefly at Wesley Health Care Center Nursing Home.She is remembered as always appropriately dressed, never leaving her residence without her makeup and jewelry, earning her “classy lady” description from everyone who knew her. She volunteered at the Presbyterian-New England Congregational Church soup kitchen and received an award for her dedication and service to her community. She was also a lifetime member of the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church. To abide by her specific wishes, there will be no viewing hours, but rather a graveside service at Greenridge Cemetery to take place in the spring. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-e-latham
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 10, 2019