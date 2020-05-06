Barbara Lucy (Seilberger) Hayes passed away on April 29, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital due to complications from COVID-19. She was 78. Born on October 14, 1941 in Queens, NY, the youngest daughter of Josephine (Catalina) and Eugene Seilberger. Barbara has been predeceased by both her parents and father-in-law, Maurice Hayes, with whom she shared a very special friendship. Barbara worked at Kamyr Inc. in Glens Falls before pursuing her dream of becoming a therapeutic massage therapist. Barbara loved the art of holistic massage and continued to study and practice in Saratoga Springs,NY and Fort Myers, FL where she lived for 10 years. She was an active member of St Mary’s Church in Glens Falls, NY. Barbara loved to travel and visited many exotic sites including China, Thailand, France, Italy and India. She was a lover of the arts, especially opera where she volunteered for the Lake George Opera Company. She was so blessed to be able to take in as many performances as possible with her long time partner and soulmate Frank Scherry. Together they had a love for life and each other that was very special. On December 17, 1961 she married James F. Hayes; they were married 18 years until his passing on January 23, 1980. They are survived by their three children – Laura Hayes; David (Katherine) Hayes and their children Benjamin and Andrew; Michael Hayes and his daughter Sarah Hayes. She is also survived by her sister Josephine (Keith) Kitzman and twin brother Eugene (Donna) Seilberger, several nieces, nephews, cousins and one great-grandson. Barbara always wished to donate her eyes to help others upon her passing. However, with the current pandemic that cannot be done. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her memory to The Eye-Bank for Sight Restoration (eyedination.org), 120 Wall Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10005. Phone:212-742-9000Rite of Committal will be private and take place at the family’s discretion in St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls. Arrangements are made by Radloff Funeral Home in Glens Falls, NY. http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-lucy-seilberger-hayes
Published in The Saratogian from May 6 to May 7, 2020.