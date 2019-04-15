|
Barbara M Carey, 78, passed away on April 14, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital.She was born on July 19, 1940 in New York, NY to Bertrand and Mary (Flanagan) Carey.Barbara graduated from Assisium High School in New York, NY.Barbara worked for Empire State College and also for the NYS Dept. of Corrections as an Addiction Counselor for many years.At age 58, Barbara graduated with her Bachelor’s Degree from Empire State College. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling, sailing, snorkeling and scuba diving.Barbara is survived by three daughters Christina (Scott) Manuwai, Jennifer Roe and Theresa (Matthew) Geleta; two sons, Robert Roe and Jonathan (Tracie) Roe; her sister Margaret Carey; eight Grandchildren and six Great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Besides her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and Peter Carey and two sisters Jane Faro and Monica Ward.A funeral service will be held at 12pm on April 18, 2019, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte (and/or Maple Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers friends may donate to the Shelters of Saratoga in Barbara’s memory. Internment following service at Greenridge Cemetery Saratoga Springs, NY.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-m-carey
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 16, 2019