WILTON – Barbara M. Tuttle, 89, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.Born on Jan. 5, 1930 in Battle Creek, Michigan. She was the daughter of the late Arthur P. and Mary J. (Keller) Williams.Barbara graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1947.Following graduation, she married William L. Tuttle on July 25, 1948. After 12 years, the couple moved to Saratoga Springs in 1960.Barbara and her husband then lived in Saratoga Springs for several years before moving to Corinth in 1973. He passed away March 27, 2009 following 60 years of marriage.Barbara was devoted, dedicated, and successful at her jobs of wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She also found joy in gardening, solving puzzles, reading, and camping. Her daughters describe her as, "not only the best mom, but the best person".In addition to her husband and her parents, she was predeceased by three siblings, Pauline Lick, Arthur Williams Jr., and Dorothy VanDorsten.Survivors include six daughters, Sharon Cogan (Robert) of Saratoga Springs, Sandra Houle (Robert) of Melrose, Sharlene Morrell (Sandy) of Port Charlotte, Florida, Susan Luce (Roy) of Glenville, Stacey Granger (Chris) of Corinth, and Shannon Connerton (Michael) of Cape Vincent; one sister, Carolyn “Kaye” Stafford (Jim) of Battle Creek, Michigan, 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren (plus a fourth one on the way), and four great-great-grandchildren.Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.The family wishes to thank Dr. John Stoutenburg for his many years of support and care. Additionally, the family expresses their gratitude to Kelli and Stacie of Community Hospice ofSaratoga for their compassionate care during the final stage of Barbara's courageous battle with cancer.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-m-tuttle
Published in The Saratogian on July 17, 2019