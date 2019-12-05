|
Barbara Macica, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her loving family.She was born on July 22, 1935 in Schenectady, NY, the daughter of the late Harry Vanderhule and Emma Edwards Vanderhule.Barbara loved her children and had a mother’s special love. She was always supportive and encouraging, wise and kind, and she was proud of them. Barbara also loved her friends and enjoyed their times together. Her home was a warm inviting place, she welcomed everyone and was a very gracious woman. Barbara was a devoted mother of the “Eagles” Club and loved her pull tabs and Coor’s Light.Barbara is survived by her sons, Richard Macica (Carol), Albert Macica (Jennifer Horbak); daughter, Gail Hall (John); grandchildren, Jordan and Robbie Macica, Jacqueline McGuire, Amy Hall (TJ Clothier), Benjamin Hall (Carissa), Katie Decker (Timothy), Erin Fleming (Brian), five great-grandchildren; Brother-in-law, Albert Macica (Linda); sisters-in-law, Margaret Suire (Jerry), JoAnne Vanderhule; many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her dearly.She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert Steven Macica of 64 years, daughter, Debra Dower and brother, Harry Vanderhule.The family would like to extend a thank you to the Saratoga Hospice for all their love, care and compassion toward Barbara over the last several weeks.A funeral service will be held at 7 pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Family and friends may call from 5 pm to 7 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.Interment will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Barbara can be made to the Saratoga Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-macica
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 8, 2019