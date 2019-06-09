|
Saratoga Springs - Barbara Settles, age 70, passed away Thursday June 6th peacefully in her sleep.She was born January 29, 1949 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the daughter of the late Pearl Benson and Mary Benson.Barbara was a devoted bingo player. As well as loved cards and shopping. She loved spending time with her family. She had an amazing heart and a beautiful contagious smile that would light up a room.Barbars is survived by her four children Mary Benson (Ed), Nathan King (Gina), Freddie Brown, Cathy Brown Hannah (Michael). Grandchildren Craig Wolfe, Devin O'Rouke, Isaiah Hannah, Cohen King, Kayden King.Barbara donated her body to science. Even after death she is still giving.There will be a Celebration of life at the end of November.A special thanks to Saratoga Hospital staff, for all they have done. http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-settles
Published in The Saratogian on June 10, 2019