1/1
Barbara T. Broadus
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SARATOGA SPRINGS -Barbara T. Broadus, 93, departed this life peacefully at Capstone Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on October 23, 2020. Born April 18, 1927 in New York City, she was a lifelong resident of Saratoga Springs. Barbara loved to travel, cook, and entertain her family and friends. She also loved her furry companions especially Nighty and Biscuit. She was a friendly face to many as a long-time employee of Bavarian Pretzel at the former Pyramid Mall. She's survived by her children Harold R. Heyward, Robert W. Dismus, Sr. (Ophelia), Grandon C. Dismus (Kathy), Korey J. Dismus, Sr., Dale T. Broadus (Deborah), Rhai S. Broadus, Thea L. Broadus-Griggs, and Vicci L. Cook (Joseph). She's also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life and viewing will be held from 1:00pm-3:00pm, Saturday, October 31st at Compassionate Funeral Care Inc., 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 12866. Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19 social distancing as well as mandatory wearing of a face mask is required. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of the funeral home staff and every guest. http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-t-broadus

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saratogian.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved