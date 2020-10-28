SARATOGA SPRINGS -Barbara T. Broadus, 93, departed this life peacefully at Capstone Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on October 23, 2020. Born April 18, 1927 in New York City, she was a lifelong resident of Saratoga Springs. Barbara loved to travel, cook, and entertain her family and friends. She also loved her furry companions especially Nighty and Biscuit. She was a friendly face to many as a long-time employee of Bavarian Pretzel at the former Pyramid Mall. She's survived by her children Harold R. Heyward, Robert W. Dismus, Sr. (Ophelia), Grandon C. Dismus (Kathy), Korey J. Dismus, Sr., Dale T. Broadus (Deborah), Rhai S. Broadus, Thea L. Broadus-Griggs, and Vicci L. Cook (Joseph). She's also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life and viewing will be held from 1:00pm-3:00pm, Saturday, October 31st at Compassionate Funeral Care Inc., 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 12866. Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19 social distancing as well as mandatory wearing of a face mask is required. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of the funeral home staff and every guest. http://www.lastingmemories.com/barbara-t-broadus