|
|
STILLWATER - Barry Chura, age 62, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 with his loving family at his side.He was born on December 24, 1956 in Dover, NJ, the son of the late Thomas Chura and Helen Campbell Chura.A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 noon on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Hampton Inn Meeting Room, 620 Plank Rd, Clifton Park, NY 12065.In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of Barry to Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 to help the family with the funeral expense.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the full Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 21, 2019