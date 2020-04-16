|
Greenfield Center, NY - Barry Henning Gustafson, born December 20, 1946 in Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., died peacefully on April 8, 2020, after a two year battle with brain cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.Barry and his wife Jaime were married in 1973, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He loved to tell the story of their chance meeting on a plane which led to the beautiful life they created.Barry graduated in 1968 from SUNY Maritime College with a Bachelor’s degree in Nuclear Engineering. His forty year professional career included roles as a nuclear plant engineer, instructor and trainer of Navy personnel in the operation of nuclear submarines, and as a long time project manager. He was especially proud of his role in the design of the USS Virginia class fast attack submarines, first commissioned in 2004.In 1980 Barry and Jaime joined the Presbyterian New England Congregational church. In this church family they found kindred spirits championing causes which resonated with their own passion for peace and justice, the environment, women’s rights and LGBTQ rights. As an active church member Barry served multiple times on the Governing Board, volunteered as a youth group leader, participated in yearly fundraisers and helped conceive and successfully launch the first of the church’s now annual Peace Fair event. Those fortunate to have known Barry will remember his gregarious, larger-than-life personality, infectious laugh, irreverent humor, big smile and kind and gentle heart. He most loved spending time with his family sharing stories, celebrating family accomplishments, trading inside jokes, watching favorite movies and drumming to big rock songs. A lifelong football fan, he happily shared many Patriots victories with his family. He was a devoted father, grandfather and uncle, and a good listener and supporter in times of trouble. As a dear friend said, “I never heard Barry quote scripture, except by example. And he set a good one.”Barry is preceded in death by his parents Robert A. Gustafson, 1978 and Phyllis E. Gustafson, 1980, his beloved sister Barbara Lynn Cullen, 2010, and step-nephew Shawn Dean, 2016. Barry is survived by his wife of 46 years Jaime E. Gustafson; his son Zachary R. Gustafson (Kate Schoolwerth Gustafson); beloved grandchildren, Quinn and Evelyn Gustafson; his son Cale R. Gustafson (Jennifer Salazar Gustafson); his daughter Brianne R. (Gustafson) Freeman (Patrick F. Freeman); brother Warren D. Gustafson (Nina Gustafson); sister-in-law Shann Ritchie (Dennis Ritchie); nephews Blair P. Cullen (Samantha Cullen), Matthew W. Cullen (Lauren Cullen) and Brady J. Cullen; a brother-in-law Frank Cullen (Carolynn Young); great nephew Jack Cullen; great nieces Emily and Heidi Cullen; step-niece Cambria Dean and Stephanie Carletta; step grandchildren Daniel and Brooke Sparks; and his beloved Florida cousins and newly found Canadian cousins.Contributions in Barry’s name may be made to the Presbyterian New England Congregational church Memorial Fund at 24 Circular St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, and/or the Glioblastoma Foundation at P.O. Box 62066, Durham, N.C. 27715.A Celebration of Barry’s life will be announced at a later date.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/barry-henning-gustafson
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 19, 2020