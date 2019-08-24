|
GANSEVOORT: Beatrice (Sue) A. (Morris) Barber, of Gansevoort, NY, passed away August 22, 2019. Sue was born September 16, 1943 to the late Lawrence and Leona (Potter) Morris of Factory Village.Sue married Percy Barber on October 9, 1960. She was an avid race fan and a strong support behind her husband Percy, for 58 years owning a dirt modified race car out of home track Albany Saratoga Speedway. The last few years, enjoyed having her grandson, Justin, behind the wheel racing on Friday nights.Sue was a nurse at the Wesley Nursing Home in Saratoga Springs for about 20 years before retiring in 2005 to spend time with her husband and family.In addition to her parents, Sue was predeceased by her brother Roger Morris and her daughter, Wendy (Barber) Baker.Sue is survived by her husband Percy, son Mike and wife Joelle (Cochran) Barber of Gansevoort and Grandson Justin Barber of Gansevoort and Sister Beverly (Morris) Flinton of Malta along with nieces and nephews.There will be a grave side service at the Gurn Springs Cemetery on Ballard Road, Wilton NY on Tuesday August 27th at 4pm with Pastor Joel E. Cochran officiating. A reception will immediately follow at the Cochran’s residence, to celebrate Sue’s life.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/beatrice-sue-a-morris-barber
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 25, 2019