Beatrice M. Sweeney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice M. Sweeney died on May 16, 2020 in Greenfield, Massachusetts after a brief illness. She was born in Saratoga Springs, New York in 1915 and lived there until moving to Massachusetts five years ago. Her husband Michael predeceased her in December of 2006. Survivors are her children Kevin and his wife Maggie, and Maureen Torrens and her husband Kenneth; four grandchildren, Michael Sweeney and his wife Briget Ganske, James Sweeney and his wife Alison Hornbeck, Eric Torrens and his wife Heather, and Andrew Torrens; and two great-grandchildren, Emmett and Isaac Sweeney. Her niece Lori Graupner and nephew Stephen Jones and their families also survive her. Mrs. Sweeney attended Saratoga Springs High School and graduated from Skidmore College. She was City Historian for 17 years and served as the volunteer director of the Historical Society Museum for five years as it was turned into a professional operation. She belonged to several organizations and was on the boards of Yaddo, Skidmore, the Preservation Foundation, the Historical Museum, the Walworth Museum, and the Katrina Trask Garden Club. She was also the chairman of the Committee to Preserve and Restore the Casino. She was elected to the History Hall of Fame and was awarded the Katherine Starbuck Lifetime Achievement Award and the Spirit of Preservation Award. Her family expresses its appreciation for the kindness and care that she received from the staffs at The Arbors and Charlene Manor during her time in Greenfield. She will be interred with a graveside ceremony at the Greenridge Cemetery in Saratoga Springs at time and date to be determined Memorial donations may be made to an organization of one's choice. Arrangements entrusted to the McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/beatrice-m-sweeney

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCarthy Funeral Homes
36 Bank Row
Greenfield, MA 01301
413-774-4808
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved