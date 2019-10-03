Home

POWERED BY

Services
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
Resources
More Obituaries for Belinda Eisenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Belinda Cusack Eisenberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Belinda Cusack Eisenberg Obituary
WILTON - Belinda Cusack Eisenberg, age 78, peacefully passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at her home in Wilton surrounded by her loving family.She was born on March 24, 1941 in Montreal Quebec, Canada, the daughter of the late James Cusack and Annette Pederson Cusack.Belinda was a beautiful and stylish woman. She was a director of TV Commercials, devoted member of the Directors Guild of America and devoted to her family. Belinda was a beloved hostess and had wonderful parties and family gatherings in all her beautiful homes. For those blessed to have known Belinda will remember her most for her never-ending devotion to her family and friends.Belinda is survived by her daughter, Kelly Ryan (Nathan Glasser); sisters, Bernardine Stephens, Kathleen Cusack Flynn (Kevin); nephew, Bart Stephens and many friends who will miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband, Nat B. Eisenberg. At the family’s request there will be no calling hours or service. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/belinda-cusack-eisenberg
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Belinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now