WILTON - Belinda Cusack Eisenberg, age 78, peacefully passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at her home in Wilton surrounded by her loving family.She was born on March 24, 1941 in Montreal Quebec, Canada, the daughter of the late James Cusack and Annette Pederson Cusack.Belinda was a beautiful and stylish woman. She was a director of TV Commercials, devoted member of the Directors Guild of America and devoted to her family. Belinda was a beloved hostess and had wonderful parties and family gatherings in all her beautiful homes. For those blessed to have known Belinda will remember her most for her never-ending devotion to her family and friends.Belinda is survived by her daughter, Kelly Ryan (Nathan Glasser); sisters, Bernardine Stephens, Kathleen Cusack Flynn (Kevin); nephew, Bart Stephens and many friends who will miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband, Nat B. Eisenberg. At the family's request there will be no calling hours or service.
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 4, 2019