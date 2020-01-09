Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Mechanicville - Mechanicville
319 Park Avenue
Mechanicville, NY 12118
518-664-3731
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
funeral home. www.chasesmithfamily.com
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
at funeral home. www.chasesmithfamily.com
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin A. Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin A. Russell Obituary
Middle Grove: Benjamin A. "Benny" Russell, Jr. passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital with his loving family at his side. He was 63.
Born in Saratoga Springs on June 23, 1956, son of Anna Hammond and the late Benjamin A. Russell, Sr. He is the beloved husband of Debra (Thurber) Russell.
Benny enjoyed working on cars and was a very hard worker. He worked for the Gideon Putnam, KFC and most recently he drove for Morelock News of Wilton.
In addition to his wife Debra Russell of Middle Grove, he is survived by a daughter, Tiffany Sagastume of Kenton, OH, a son Robert Russell of Middle Grove his siblings, Vivian Russell, Arthur Russell, Christine Russell, David (Tammy) Russell and Rita Russell. Also survived by his grandchildren, a great grandson and his beloved canines and pets.
He is predeceased by a sister in law Rhonda Russell and a niece, Angie Russell.
Relatives and friends may call from 10:00am – 12:00 noon on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Avenue, Mechanicville. A service will be conducted at noon in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Saratoga Springs in the spring.
Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com.
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -