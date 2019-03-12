Saratoga Springs, NY - Bernadine (Sansiveri) Clark, 91, of Brook Road, a devoted wife and mother, homemaker extraordinaire, and former secretary in the Skidmore College sociology department, passed away March 11, 2019, in her home, following a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was surrounded by her loving family. A graduate of Saratoga High School, she grew up on the west side of Saratoga with her extended family members in the neighborhood of Dublin. She is predeceased by her parents Frank and Jennie (Scuderi) Sansiveri; sisters Mary Brundage (Jack) and Peggy Smith (Leo) and brothers Anthony Sansiveri and Jerry Sansiveri.Survivors include her devoted husband of 72 years Clement; three children, Jennifer Clark (Peter), Rosemary Gold (Peter) and Jim Clark (Donna); grandchildren Rebecca Gold, Erin Diehl (Dan), and Lauren Macdonald (Rian); great grandchildren Tristin and Savannah Macdonald; her sister Carmel-Ann Lariviere (Raymond) and sisters in law Rose Sansiveri and Roberta Sansiveri.She will be remembered as a precise knitter, a skillful refinisher of antique furniture, a tenacious weeder of gardens, and a typing specialist who lead her department into the computer age. Although she had occupational success outside her home, her pride in life was the home she maintained and organized for her family- the daily meals, the laundry, the eat off the floor housekeeping. It was her way of showing her love, no matter how difficult the work, the time of day or night, or the scope of the task.Relatives and friends may call from 10 to 11am Thursday (Mar. 14, 2019) at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, followed by a funeral home service at 11am. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave.Contributions in Bernadine's memory may be directed to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/bernadine-sansiveri-clark Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary