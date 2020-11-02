BALLSTON SPA - Bertha Jane Ebert, age 86, passed away on Saturday, October31, 2020 at her home in Ballston Spa with her family at her side. She was born on September 4, 1934 in Port Henry, NY, the daughter of the late Royal French and Helen Reed French. Bertha was a Nurse’s Aide in the Capital District for many years. Being an Aide was her calling, during her career she had the honor and privilege, to care for patients who were amazing people; they often gave her the strength and courage to get through her journey and desire to return to the work of caring for others. She also worked in housekeeping at several hotels in the Saratoga area. She also enjoyed bowling, bingo and card games. Her most cherished was time spent with her family and friends. Bertha is survived by her sons, Alvin Provanchie, Joseph Provanchie (Penny), and Gerald Provanchie (Cindy); daughters, Elizabeth Sweet (Mike), Karen Baker (Ronnie), Victoria Kilburn (David); stepson James Ebert; stepdaughter Kelli Roselan (Adam); siblings, Brian French, Beverly Higgins, Barry French, Bonita Robsky, Brent French, Beth Trombley, Boyd French, Bernadette Bink, Barbette West and many nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren. Bertha is preceded in death by her beloved husbands, Charles Provanchie and Edward Ebert, son, Charles Provanchie; siblings, Betty Dobert, Bernard French, Bernice Elethorp, Benjamin French, Bruce French, and Brenda French. Friends and family may call on Wednesday, November 4 th from 10:30 am to 11:45 am at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY. Interment following visitation will be held at 12:30 pm at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871 In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bertha can be made to the Saratoga Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19 social distancing as well as mandatory wearing of a face mask is required. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of our staff and every guest. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/bertha-jane-ebert